MLS Review: Giovinco sent off as Toronto, LA Galaxy lose

Sebastian Giovinco was sent off as Toronto suffered yet another MLS loss, while LA Galaxy's struggles continued Saturday.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Toronto were beaten for the sixth time in nine games this season, going down 3-2 to the New England Revolution.

New England made a dream start at Gillette Stadium as Cristian Penilla scored twice in the opening seven minutes.

Penilla finished clinically to open the scoring before netting from 25 yards to make it 2-0 after Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono was caught off his line following a poor turnover.

After Teal Bunbury extended New England's lead a minute into the second half, an Antonio Delamea Mlinar own goal brought Toronto back into the game.

Giovinco scored an 89th-minute penalty for Toronto to give them hope of earning a point, only for the Italian star to be sent off for making contact with Wilfried Zahibo's face as he rushed back to halfway.

Toronto are 10th in the Eastern Conference after their struggles this season, while New England sit sixth.

Also battling are LA Galaxy, who slumped to their fourth straight loss with a 3-2 defeat at Dallas.

Roland Lamah's brace helped Dallas to their victory, with the hosts holding on despite Reto Ziegler's red card.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is now without a goal in four games, almost equalised late on, but his powerful free-kick smashed the post.

Galaxy are ninth in the Western Conference with just three wins in 10 games this season.

Elsewhere, Gyasi Zardes' brace guided Columbus Crew past Chicago Fire 3-0, Real Salt Lake beat DC United 3-2 and the New York Red Bulls edged the Colorado Rapids 2-1.

The San Jose Earthquakes overcame Minnesota United 3-1 and Philadelphia Union recorded a 2-0 win over Montreal Impact.