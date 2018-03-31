MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sensational start to life with LA Galaxy has turned the MLS into "the MLZ", according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The 36-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he started life in California with two goals in a 19-minute cameo that helped Galaxy come from three goals down to win 4-3 against Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic was expected to have a big impact after swapping Manchester for LA and he quickly made his presence felt at StubHub Center, his stunning first goal giving his new fans a moment to remember.

Such was his impact on the LA derby, Raiola has already suggested the league should be renamed after their new superstar.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jonathan Dos Santos elevated Ibrahimovic to an even higher level, calling the Swedish striker "God".