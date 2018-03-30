Let's keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has again suggested he wants to come out of international retirement and play for Sweden at the World Cup.

Ibrahimovic retired from international duty following Sweden's group stage exit at Euro 2016, walking away as his country's record goalscorer.

But the 36-year-old has regularly indicated he would be keen to be part of Sweden's World Cup squad, despite playing no part in their qualification and making zero appearances in 2018 due to injury.

At his LA Galaxy unveiling on Friday after moving to MLS from Manchester United, Ibrahimovic suggested once more he wants to go to Russia.

"Let me first enjoy it here," Ibrahimovic told reporters at a news conference. "What happens here, we take it further, but my focus is on Galaxy.

"[I want to] prepare well and be available to help my coach and my team. World Cup is another question.

"I said it before, nobody needs to call anybody - if I want to go I'm there, this is how it is.

"Let's keep them on their toes, let's see.

"They're talking about whether I should go, they have it good, but so far they win nothing and I know how to win, so let's see."

Sweden start their World Cup campaign against South Korea on June 18 before facing world champions Germany and Mexico in Group F.

Ibrahimovic is in line to make his Galaxy debut against rivals Los Angeles FC on Saturday after confirming he is available to coach Sigi Schmid.