Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is already having an "amazing" impact on MLS, Houston Dynamo defender Philippe Senderos says.

The 36-year-old has scored three times in five appearances since joining LA Galaxy from Manchester United, including a debut double against Los Angeles FC that included a stunning 40-yard strike.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star also appeared on the hugely popular Jimmy Kimmel Live! television show, during which he hinted at the prospect of coming out of international retirement to play at the World Cup, although the Swedish Football Association have since ruled out his potential return.

Senderos has been battling a hamstring injury but there is a chance he could make his return to action on Saturday, when Galaxy visit BBVA Compass Stadium.

And the former Arsenal and Milan centre-back expects Ibrahimovic to create a buzz in Houston ahead of the game.

When asked about Ibrahimovic's impact, he told Omnisport: "It's great that such a player comes to the MLS and brings all his experience and all his titles with him. It's amazing to see that, in every game he's come in, people get excited and talk about the MLS and that's very important.

"Not only [do] they talk about the MLS, but also he provides the goods on the pitch, and that's very important."

Houston reached the Western Conference final last year but have struggled to replicate that form in 2018, managing just two wins from their opening seven games.

Senderos, though, insists the playoffs remain the objective as they look to haul in top-of-the-table rivals Sporting Kanas City.

"It is our goal, for sure," he said. "The whole team has worked really hard, we've done a very good pre-season, we've changed a little bit the way we play and we've seen that in the games.

"The results have not followed at the moment but, if we continue believing in what we do, I'm sure the results will come.

"Our home games are very important. We start this weekend with LA, that's a huge game for us. We know how strong we've been in the past at home. Unfortunately, this year, we've lost a couple of games and that's not what we're about.

"We're very strong at home and we're going to make sure we're going to get the three points at home and try to do something special away from home. We've been much better this year away, we've played much better."

There have been suggestions Senderos could force his way back into the Switzerland squad in time for the World Cup, even though his last appearance came during qualifying for Euro 2016.

However, heading to Russia is not on his mind for now.

"The national team is very far away from me at the moment, I'm still recovering from my injury," he added.

"In football, you never know. I didn't think I was going to get called last time and I was called. Everything can happen but, at the moment, I concentrate on getting back and playing well for the Dynamo. That, for me, is the main focus."