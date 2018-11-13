Former Barcelona boss Martino named MLS Coach of the Year

Atlanta United boss Gerardo Martino has been named the MLS Coach of the Year for 2018.

The 55-year-old came came top of the poll for this year's prize after guiding his side to an Eastern Conference final against New York Red Bulls, which takes place this month.

Atlanta claimed 21 wins in the regular season, a new record in the post-shootout era (since 2000), and finished as the top-scoring side after netting 70 times in 34 games.

Martino, who took over in September 2016 for the team's inaugural season, beat Los Angeles FC boss Bob Bradley to the award after receiving 32.7 per cent of the votes among active players, selected media representatives and club technical staff.

The former Barcelona and Argentina head coach has been linked with the Mexico national team job, with some reports suggesting he could take charge as early as December.