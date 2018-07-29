Beaten black and Roo – DC United star breaks nose

Wayne Rooney marked his first DC United goal by suffering a broken nose.

The ex-England captain got off the mark in MLS by firing through the legs of former Manchester United team-mate Tim Howard as DC beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday.

Rooney's joy was tempered by a challenge that left the striker bloodied on his fourth appearance for DC since leaving Everton.

And the 32-year-old, who captained DC for the first time, confirmed the extent of his facial injury in a social media post.

"Delighted to score my first goal for DC United last night and more importantly a big three points at Audi Field," Rooney wrote on Twitter.

"And a broken nose and five stitches."