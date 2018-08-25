Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins from three in Ligue 1 this season with a 3-1 victory over Angers at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, reunited in attack for the first time this term, were all on the scoresheet in a largely comfortable win.

Thomas Mangani's penalty had put Angers level at the break, but Thomas Tuchel's side had too much quality in the second half for a team who have lost all three of their opening matches of 2018-19.

The result means Tuchel's 100 per cent record in competitive games remains intact, although he will have had some concerns about his side's performance in the first half.

A simple finish for Cavani, making his first start of the season, from Neymar's cross put the champions ahead, but Mangani levelled from the spot after debutant Thilo Kehrer had brought down Flavien Tait.

Alphonse Areola, starting in goal in place of Gianluigi Buffon, then had to make a smart save to deny Jeff Reine-Adelaide after the former Arsenal man went clean through on goal.

Angers looked the more comfortable of the teams before the interval, but Mbappe restored the champions' advantage seven minutes after the restart, volleying home his third goal of the season after being picked out by Angel Di Maria.

The points were secured 66 minutes in, when Mbappe combined with Adrien Rabiot to split the Angers defence, before teeing up Neymar for a cool finish. The closest Angers came to a response was a Wilfried Kanga effort that bounced off the line via the crossbar in the closing stages.

What it means: Front three back in business, but Tuchel still with work to do

This was the first time Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe have played together this season, and Tuchel has every reason to feel positive about their efforts.

Neymar teed up Cavani for the opener and was in turn set up by Mbappe for the third goal, having twice presented the teenager with half-chances courtesy of clever throughballs.

In fact, Neymar looked to grow into his role as a central number 10 as the game went on and that will give Tuchel plenty of encouragement as he looks to get the very best out of his prodigously talented attackers.

It is the defence where his bigger concerns lie. PSG did not look comfortable in a back three and Kehrer had a rather torrid debut, and partnering Rabiot with Marquinhos in the middle of midfield does not look like a long-term solution against the better teams.

Pat on the back: Mbappe sparkles as front three show promising signs of unity

All three of PSG's attackers looked dangerous, but it was once again Mbappe who carried the greatest threat.

Mbappe was once more the star, though. He caused problems for the defence throughout, his finish was excellent and his link-up with Rabiot to set up Neymar devastating.

Boot up the backside: A debut to forget for Kehrer

Given the surprise around his reported €37million switch from Schalke, Kehrer would have wanted to hit the ground running in his first outing in Ligue 1.

It could not have gone an awful lot worse. The 21-year-old did not look comfortable in midfield or the back three and conceded the penalty with a rash challenge. He was then hauled off at half-time.

What's next?

PSG travel to Nimes next Saturday for their last game before the international break. Angers will host Lille, hoping for their first points of the season.