Neymar? Every important player wants to play for Real Madrid, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insists "every important player wants to play for Real Madrid", but refused to entertain the idea of launching an audacious bid for Neymar.

Brazil superstar Neymar departed Madrid's Clasico rivals Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster €222million deal last August.

However, reports have been gathering pace that Neymar is set for an imminent return to LaLiga with Madrid, and Zidane suggested at a news conference on Friday that he would be "compatible" with Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted Neymar is not for sale and the player himself hinted that he is staying put after modelling the club's new kit for next season.

Madrid boss Zidane was again questioned on the possibility of a move for Neymar after watching his side batter Celta Vigo 6-0 on Saturday and the Frenchman, while talking up the lure of the club, opted to focus on the weapons already at his disposal.

"I think every important player wants to play at Real Madrid, they all want to come and play here, that's inevitable," he told a post-match news conference.

"It's a great club and an important one, the history speaks for itself.

"But right now, I'm a coach of these players, and I value what they have done and what they are doing, whenever we have difficulties, they are the ones who are fighting.

"We must value the players that we have, and the players at different clubs, we cannot control that."