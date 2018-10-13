Wenger hails 'very smart' Tuchel amid talk of PSG move

Arsene Wenger has been impressed by Thomas Tuchel's early work at Paris Saint-Germain amid reports he could join the club as director of football.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger has been out of the game since leaving the Gunners at the end of last season, but he is said to be in line for a new role with the Ligue 1 champions.

And speaking to reporters after coaching a team in Per Mertesacker's charity match, Wenger revealed his positive early impressions of Tuchel, who has won 11 of his 12 competitive games in charge.

"I hold [Tuchel] in high regard. He has adapted very quickly to French football," Wenger said. "He looks very smart and has a good connection with his players.

"His start at PSG has been great. The first impressions are very positive, and I think that's very important when you come from abroad.

"You must have some luck to start well, but the quality is there. There will be some harder matches to come for PSG in the future and the expectations in Paris are very high.

"I hope that he can also be successful in the Champions League."

Tuchel has reportedly clashed with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique since joining the club, with concerns raised about their failure to replace the retired Thiago Motta during the transfer window.