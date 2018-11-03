Tuchel praises disciplined PSG performance

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his side, following a 2-1 win at home to Lille on Friday night.

PSG continued their march to the Ligue 1 title, moving their lead atop the standings out to 11 points with victory in the top of the table clash.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar effectively settled the result but despite Nicolas Pepe's consolation goal from the penalty spot in injury time, the German coach lauded his team's overall discipline.

The 45-year-old went on to say, even mere weeks after a 5-0 thumping of Olympique Lyon, it was PSG's best performance of the season so far.

"It was a magnificent performance," Tuchel said post-match. "There was a lot of structure, possession of the ball, we closed down space. We completely controlled counter attacks throughout and it was difficult, because I think Lille is one of the best teams in Europe in this aspect.

"I think it was our best game this season. It was necessary against this opponent and it will also be necessary on Tuesday night (in the Champions League)."

Despite PSG's dominance in France, their qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League remains precarious, sitting in third spot with a tough trip to Napoli coming up.

However, Tuchel believes the nature of the Lille performance will hold them in good stead, particularly singling out Julian Draxler – who replaced Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

"Napoli play another style and it will be a very important challenge. The team is confident after this good game. It was necessary to play with a lot of quality and we did it," he said.

"We were very serious, very disciplined and we must congratulate my team. Julian had a good match in Marseille taking responsibility. We decided to play with two No. 6s to control the counter attacks.

"It was a difficult decision, but it's my job to do it."