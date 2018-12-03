Tuchel optimistic over Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel played down the severity of Neymar's injury and believes the forward could feature again as soon as Saturday.

Neymar, 26, came off during the second half of PSG's 2-2 draw against Bordeaux on Sunday after apparently re-injuring his groin.

Tuchel quickly ruled the Brazil star out of his team's trip to Strasbourg on Wednesday, but Neymar may not be sidelined for too long.

Speaking at a post-match news conference, Tuchel said Neymar may have avoided doing greater damage by coming off in the 57th minute.

"I didn't see 'Ney', but it's more or less the same thing he had with his national team a couple of weeks ago," he said.

"We spoke with 'Ney', all the physios, and they all told me, 'No, no, there's nothing serious', but unfortunately he is still in pain now.

"What I think is that he got out at the right time, he didn't push it too hard. He will rest against Strasbourg on Wednesday and will be ready for Montpellier next weekend."

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe twice gave PSG the lead against Bordeaux, but their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season came to an end, although they are still 14 points clear at the top.