Trapp would welcome 'legend' Buffon to PSG

Kevin Trapp feels it would be "something special" to count Gianluigi Buffon as a Paris Saint-Germain team-mate.

Buffon completed an emotional farewell at Juventus with his latest Serie A and Coppa Italia double this season and the 40-year-old goalkeeping great has been heavily tipped to join PSG.

Trapp managed to secure a place in Germany's World Cup squad despite losing his first-team spot at the Parc des Princes to Alphonse Areola, but he would have no qualms over Buffon providing a further threat to his prospects of regular action.

"I have to say, there were many rumours about different goalkeepers joining PSG," he told reporters.

"If they all joined we would have had like 15 keepers during that time.

"For me, as a goalkeeper, Gigi of course is a legend. What he did the last couple of years, at that age, on that level, that is remarkable.

"If you had the chance to work with such a goalie, that would be something special.

"Whether it happens, I don't know, but it would be interesting to train alongside such a goalkeeper."