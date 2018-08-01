Saint-Etienne sign Kolodziejczak on loan

Saint-Etienne have completed the signing of Timothee Kolodziejczak on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Tigres.

The former Sevilla defender has struggled for regular football since leaving LaLiga in January 2017, playing only once in the league for Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to Mexico.

Kolodziejczak made six Liga MX appearances with Tigres and is now on the move again, returning to his home country with Saint-Etienne.

"I am very happy to sign with Saint-Etienne and train with the group," he said.

"This is a big club and I hope to write a new page with a team that has the support of extraordinary fans. I hope to achieve great things with Les Verts."

Kolodziejczak previously played in Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne's rivals Lyon and Nice.