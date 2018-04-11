PSG deny FFP reports

Paris Saint-Germain have issued a strong denial following reports the Ligue 1 leaders could be sanctioned over UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

UK newspaper the Financial Times reported that PSG secured sponsorship deals valued at more than the fair market rate in sponsorship deals.

The contracts were reported to be worth in the region of €200million, helping to cover the shortfall left by Neymar's world-record move from Barcelona in August.

PSG have also agreed to pay €155m to complete a permanent deal for Kylian Mbappe, who is on loan at the club from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.

UEFA are investigating PSG's finances but the club denied the Financial Times report was accurate.

"Paris Saint-Germain can only regret the fact that a few days before a scheduled meeting with UEFA, wrong information comes out again and is directed against the club in the British press," a statement read.

"Paris Saint-Germain recalls that the club has been monitored by UEFA for four years in the framework of the settlement signed in 2014 between the two parties and from which it was released in 2017.

"In fact, the European body has a clear and transparent vision the financial state of the club, and in particular the amounts of multi-year contracts that bind it to its partners. The procedure is ongoing.

"Paris Saint-Germain is in permanent contact with its interlocutors at UEFA and will present calmly before the governing body of European football on April 20 to present the case."

PSG were previously punished under FFP rules in May 2014 when the Qatari-owned club's sponsorship agreement with the Qatari Tourism Authority was judged to have an unfair value by UEFA's independent investigation panel.

Along with a €60m fine - which was later reduced to €20m - PSG had their Champions League squad limited to 21 players in 2014-15, while spending restrictions were also imposed.