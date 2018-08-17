Poyet sacked by Bordeaux after outburst against board

Gustavo Poyet has been sacked by Bordeaux following an outburst against the club's board over the sale Gaetan Laborde.

The Uruguayan was infuriated by the decision to sell Laborde to Montpellier for a reported €5million fee, apparently without his consent.

Poyet branded the transfer "a disgrace" and suggested he could step down as coach, despite having secured a place in the Europa League play-off round with a 5-2 aggregate win over Mariupol.

Club president Stephane Martin confirmed on Friday that Poyet was dismissed for his remarks.

"Gustavo Poyet went overboard yesterday, so we decided to lay him off this morning," he told a news conference.

It was reported Bordeaux players initially refused to train on Friday as a protest against Poyet's exit, although they eventually started the session.

The former Tottenham midfielder took charge of the Ligue 1 side in January after leaving Shanghai Shenhua, securing a sixth-place finish last season.