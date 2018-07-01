Pele congratulates Mbappe on matching World Cup record

Pele has congratulated Kylian Mbappe after the France star levelled his 60-year-old World Cup record.

Mbappe, 19, became the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup match since Pele hit a double in Brazil's final win against Sweden in 1958.

Although he has shone in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League at club level with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe announced himself on the global stage in Kazan on Saturday.

The striker's brace of well-taken finishes in a 4-3 defeat of Argentina takes him to three World Cup goals as France prepare to face Portugal's conquerors Uruguay in Friday's quarter-final.

And Pele was quick to offer his support as Mbappe confirmed his status as one of the world's most exciting young talents in stunning fashion.

"Congratulations, Kylian Mbappe," Pele wrote on Twitter.

"Two goals in a World Cup so young puts you in great company!

"Good luck for your other games. Except against Brazil!"