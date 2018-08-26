Neymar v Mbappe rivalry not real - Meunier

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are not driven by any kind of rivalry with one another, Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Thomas Meunier insists.

The world's most expensive player and France's World Cup-winning star were both on target as Thomas Tuchel's men battled to a 3-1 win over Angers on Saturday.

There is intrigue over how Neymar might respond to teen sensation Mbappe challenging his star billing in the French capital but Belgium full-back Meunier maintains any notion of a rift between the two is a media creation.

"The rivalry? It's just to sell [newspapers]," he said.

"They are two fantastic players. They have the little bit more that the others do not have.

"We can only be happy to have such players in the squad. Kylian remains Kylian, someone smiling, calm and professional."