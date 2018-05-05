Neymar returns to PSG

Neymar is back in training with Paris Saint-Germain as the Brazil star aims to recover from injury in time for the World Cup.

The PSG forward has been out of action since suffering a fractured foot in a game against rivals Marseille at the end of February.

PSG's outgoing coach Unai Emery has indicated Neymar has a chance of featuring for the Ligue 1 champions before the end of the season.

And after flying back to the French capital from Brazil, Neymar was in the gym at the Ooredoo Training Centre on Saturday, building up his fitness levels.

PSG drew 2-2 at Amiens in Ligue 1 on Friday and are next in action on Tuesday against third-tier side Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final.

Winning that match would ensure Emery departs PSG with a domestic treble, his side then completing the campaign with league games against Rennes and Caen on May 12 and 19 respectively.

Brazil get under way at the World Cup against Switzerland on June 17 before facing Costa Rica and Serbia in their other group games.