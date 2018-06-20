Neymar returns to Brazil training after injury scare

Neymar has returned to training with Brazil after limping out of Tuesday's session with an ankle injury.

The Brazil star missed Monday's training, the day after he was fouled 10 times during a 1-1 Group E draw with Switzerland.

Although the Paris Saint-Germain forward emerged for Tuesday's workout, he only lasted a few minutes before limping off the field.

Team-mate Philippe Coutinho, who scored Brazil's stunning goal against Switzerland, confirmed Neymar felt pain in his ankle but played down the injury.

And Neymar was fit enough to take part in Wednesday's session, with Brazil preparing for their next World Cup clash against Costa Rica on Friday.

"He's working on his training this Wednesday in Sochi!" the Brazilian Football Confederation posted on Twitter, with a video of Neymar in action.

"Preparation continues for the second game of the World Cup."

After taking on Costa Rica, Brazil will complete Group E by facing Serbia in Moscow.