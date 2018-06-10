Neymar joins Romario in third on Brazil's all-time scoring chart

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has moved level with Romario in third on Brazil's all-time leading goalscorers list.

Neymar achieved the feat on his first start since suffering a broken metatarsal in February, finding the net after 63 minutes of Brazil's final pre-World Cup friendly against Austria in Vienna.

Some sublime trickery left home defender Aleksandar Dragovic on the seat of his shorts before Neymar coolly slotted home to put Tite's side 2-0 up.

Goal number 55 came after crashing in a superb goal as a second-half substitute versus Croatia at Anfield last weekend to seal a 2-0 victory.

The 26-year-old needs just seven more goals to draw level with former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo (62).

Neymar's ultimate target will be to catch a fellow Santos icon in Pele, who remains well clear at the top of the list on 77.