Neymar in PSG squad for Ligue 1 opener, Cavani & Mbappe missing

Neymar is available for the first Ligue 1 game of Paris Saint-Germain's title defence, but new coach Thomas Tuchel is without Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe and Cavani are not ready for action after their exertions at the World Cup, the Uruguay striker having missed his country's quarter-final loss to France due to injury.

World Cup winner Mbappe, who took the tournament's best young player prize after hitting four goals at the finals, also misses out on Sunday's home game with Caen.

Alphonse Areola and Presnel Kimpembe, also part of Didier Deschamps' triumphant Russia 2018 squad, are among the others not in the squad but Adrien Rabiot, who rejected the chance to be a reserve, is included.

Areola's absence means Gianluigi Buffon is expected to start in goal after joining the club from Juventus, with Kevin Trapp the other option available to Tuchel.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach opened his reign at PSG with a 4-0 demolition of Monaco in last weekend's Trophee des Champions, which Neymar started on the bench.

Tuchel has included young talent such as forwards Timothy Weah and Christopher Nkunku in the squad to face Caen, as well as Stanley Nsoki, Colin Dagba and Moussa Diaby.