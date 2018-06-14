Neymar: I'm not worth world-record €222m

Neymar has claimed he is not worth the €222 million world-record fee Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for his services.

The Brazil star impressed during his debut campaign with the Ligue 1 champions before his season was ended prematurely by injury.

It meant Neymar missed out as PSG failed to overturn a first-leg deficit to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 before going on to complete a domestic sweep.

The superstar forward, who is now back fit and preparing for the World Cup with Brazil in Russia, says he wants to be seen as a special player but concedes he was too costly.

"I'm not proud of the transfer fee, nor of the fact I'm the most expensive player ever," he told Spox.

"That's just money and nothing else. I cannot help it. Personally, I would have paid less for myself.

"I always wanted to be special. I really worked and sacrificed every day of my life to become a professional one day. That was the only dream I ever had.

"I dreamed of playing for Santos' first team, being invited to the national team and one day going to Europe. It was not foreseeable at the time that I would succeed, but I kept thinking about it. There was nothing else for me."

Neymar missed the humbling 7-1 defeat to Germany in Brazil's home World Cup four years ago but is still seeking to make amends in Russia.

"I felt as beaten as the team was and was affected like everyone else. The expectations on us in our own country were almost inhumanly high and Germany are an excellent opponent," the 25-year-old added.

"We knew it would be hard. Unfortunately, it went as it did. Now we finally have the opportunity to wipe out the last World Cup. Maybe we will meet Germany again - and then hopefully we will have a real revenge."

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday, before also facing Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.