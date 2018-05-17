Neymar hungry for World Cup success

Brazil star Neymar spoke of his hunger to lead the nation to World Cup success in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 26, is on the comeback trail from a broken foot, less than a month out from the start of the showpiece event.

Neymar is desperate to help Brazil – one of the favourites for the tournament – to their first World Cup title since 2002.

"What inspires me the most is playing football. Being inside the field is my greatest joy," he told Desimpedidos in a Facebook interview.

"The World Cup is the biggest championship in the world, I just want to play and be a champion. This cup has to be mine."

Tite's men have been drawn with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E, with their first outing on June 17.

Having been sidelined since February, Neymar said he was slowly nearing a return.

"I've already started to train with the ball, I felt good, comfortable," he said.

"Of course I had a little fear, but I'm slowly coming back."