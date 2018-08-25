Neymar could remain a number 10 for PSG, says Tuchel

Neymar could continue to be used as a number 10 while Thomas Tuchel experiments with his Paris Saint-Germain side.

Tuchel deployed a 3-4-1-2 system against Angers on Saturday, with goals from Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ensuring a 3-1 win.

Neymar slotted into the role behind Mbappe and the returning Cavani, and Tuchel acknowledged that, as he continues to test out potential systems, the Brazil star may remain there rather than play from the left.

"For the moment, it's important that Neymar be on the field with the three other key players [Angel] Di Maria, Mbappe and Cavani," Tuchel said.

"I want to find a position for all players. He's doing well as a number 10. We may continue like this.

"It was my wish to play like this. I've had this idea for a few weeks. It was the opportunity to test it.

"It's very important to change the structure. I am smarter after a game than before. I take responsibility for the organisation if we make a mistake."

Cavani's return to PSG's line-up after injury paid dividends in the 12th minute when the Uruguay striker tucked home from Neymar's cross, but Thomas Mangani restored parity from the spot.

A tactical tweak to 4-3-3 saw PSG step up a gear after the interval, though, and Tuchel was pleased with his side's second-half display.

"In the second half, we played better and with more intensity. We found the players between the lines," he added.

"It is a deserved victory but still difficult. We are not fresh right now because we work hard in training. We must play with our principles, which are courage and intensity."