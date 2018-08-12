Neymar, Buffon start PSG's Ligue 1 opener

Neymar is in Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI for their first Ligue 1 game under new coach Thomas Tuchel, while Gianluigi Buffon plays in goal.

The Brazilian superstar is in line to make his first league appearance since February, having missed the end of the 2017-18 season with a fractured foot.

Veteran goalkeeper Buffon, having arrived from Juventus, takes the gloves with World Cup winner Alphonse Areola not yet ready to return to the squad.

Kylian Mbappe is another of PSG's absentees for Sunday's home game against Caen, as well as his attacking partner Edinson Cavani.

Youngsters Christopher Nkunku, Stanley Nsoki, Antoine Bernede and Colin Dagba all start for PSG, who have Julian Draxler on the bench.