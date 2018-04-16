Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing

Monaco will reimburse supporters who travelled to Parc des Princes for Sunday's 7-1 demolition at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Unai Emery's side reclaimed the title from Monaco with a devastating victory, in which Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria scored twice, alongside strikes from Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler and a Radamel Falcao own goal.

Monaco confirmed via their Twitter account that they would offer refunds to fans who made the long trip from the Principality to the French capital.

The result put PSG 17 points clear at the top of the table with only five games remaining, while Monaco remain four points above Lyon and Marseille in third and fourth.

Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev described the defeat as a "disaster scenario", adding: "The only ones who were up to the task were our supporters and I thank them.

"They backed the team, but we couldn't do anything. We'll do everything to make them proud in the next match."