Mbappe will return for PSG after ban

Kylian Mbappe will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice after serving a three-match ban, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 19-year-old was shown a straight red card in PSG's 4-2 win at Nimes on September 1 for reacting to a poor challenge from Teji Savanier late in the game.

Mbappe pushed his opponent to the floor and was subsequently made to sit out Ligue 1 wins over Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims.

Though PSG did not miss their young star, making light work of each opponent, the forward had scored four goals in his first three league games of the season and will be a welcome addition on Saturday.

"It was a hard time for him and we are very happy to have him back tomorrow," Tuchel told a news conference.

"Kylian is happy to be able to play for us. He will play tomorrow."

PSG became just the fourth team in Ligue 1 history and first since 1960 to win each of their opening seven games when they brushed aside Reims 4-1 on Wednesday.

A sixth title in seven seasons already appears a foregone conclusion, but Tuchel rejected suggestions the competition provides inadequate Champions League preparation.

"No, no, no. I do not agree Ligue 1 is a problem for us," he said.

"We have our own limits and we are setting the bar very high. It's not easy to always win.

"If are we giving the impression it's easy, it's because there is a lot of work and a lot of quality. It's the quality of our players."

PSG's trip to Nice precedes a visit from Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday as Tuchel's men seek to rebound from the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month.