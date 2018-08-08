Lyon star Depay wants move to 'a bigger club'

Memphis Depay added weight to the rumours linking him with a move away from Lyon by expressing his desire to join "a bigger club".

The 24-year-old, who signed for Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017 for an initial €16million, is reportedly a target for AC Milan after a successful 2017-18 season at Groupama Stadium.

Depay scored 19 goals in 36 Ligue 1 appearances to help the club finish third and earn a return to the Champions League, but he is keen to leave Bruno Genesio's side and find success with one of Europe's top teams.

"I'm happy at the moment," Depay told reporters after Lyon's International Champions Cup match against Chelsea.

"Of course I want to make the step to a bigger club but we will see when that is."

Depay was disciplined by Lyon after failing to report for pre-season training on time, leading to increased speculation over his future.

Despite admitting he is interested in leaving, the Netherlands international insisted he will not shirk his responsibilities if he fails to secure a transfer.

"As soon as I have to play here, or as soon as the league starts, I will give 100 per cent," said Depay.

"If you ask any player they want to play in big leagues at big clubs.

"If a big club comes, I've got to discuss that but other than that I'm happy in Lyon, I'm happy with the players and the quality that we have."