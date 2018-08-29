Lloris relieved to beat Man United after 'tough week'

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris was relieved to beat Manchester United on Monday following a "tough week" in which he was charged with drink-driving.

The goalkeeper kept his place for Monday's clash at Old Trafford, despite having been arrested and charged by Met Police following a routine patrol stop in central London on Friday.

The faith shown by manager Mauricio Pochettino proved well-placed, with Lloris making five key saves as Spurs claimed an impressive 3-0 victory.

The France international admits it was particularly pleasing to come away with maximum points in light of his offence, for which he was taunted by some United fans throughout the match.

Asked if it was an ideal result, Lloris replied: "Yes, there are always some key moments in the season and I think this game came at the perfect time.

"It was a tough week, especially because of my mistake [his drink-driving charge] but I think the team showed [we are] strong.

"We showed again the togetherness in Tottenham and we made a great game against United. It is always a big challenge to come to Old Trafford to face United and this time we got the result that we wanted."

Lloris is now hoping Spurs have shown they are serious trophy contenders this season, with their 3-0 win ending a run of four consecutive Premier League losses at Old Trafford without scoring a goal.

"It's true [in] the last few years the club hasn't won a lot, but it is a special place and even more with the new stadium, which is coming soon," he said.

"We have a lot of talented players, a young team, a brilliant manager, one of the best in the world, with his staff. There is everything there to enjoy football and this is what we are going to try again this season. We are going to try to step up again all together.

"We know the Premier League is a big challenge because there are a lot of fantastic teams. It is very exciting to face that type of team and today we had a great answer as a team together."