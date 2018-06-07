Ligue 1 2018-19 fixtures: Monaco-Marseille September 1, tough March for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their Ligue 1 title defence against Caen when the 2018-19 season gets underway.

Lyon will host Amiens on the opening day and Monaco will face a trip to Nantes, with those fixtures to take place across August 10-12.

Newly promoted Reims and Nimes will face respective away games against Nice and Angers in the round one of the new campaign.

The first game between any of the top four sides will see Marseille visit Monaco in early September, with Rudi Garcia's side travelling to Lyon later in the month.

Marseille also host the first Classique of the season against PSG on October 28, with the return fixture scheduled for March 17.

The latter months of the season could prove testing for the champions, as they face Monaco on April 21, which will be sandwiched between the dates for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.