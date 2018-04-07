Le Havre defender Samba Diop dies aged 18

Le Havre defender Samba Diop has died, the French Ligue 2 side have confirmed.

Diop, 18, had yet to make his first-team debut for the club, but was a regular for their reserve side in the fourth tier of French football.

Le Havre have not specified the cause of his death, simply stating he passed away on Friday night.

The club's first-team game with Reims on Saturday has been postponed as a result.

In a brief statement, a Le Harve spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that club members learned of the death of our player Samba Diop.

"The 18-year-old defender, who was born in Le Havre, died last night.

"This is a horrible moment for all the players, from the football school to the professional group, staff members and volunteers, administrators and leaders.

"Le Havre extends its deepest condolences to Samba's family."