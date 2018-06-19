Fekir won't offer Liverpool update, despite meeting Aulas

Although he met with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas in Russia on Monday, Liverpool target Nabil Fekir says he will not discuss his club future during France's World Cup campaign.

The 24-year-old attacker was reportedly close to joining Jurgen Klopp's side before the tournament began, only for Lyon to declare they had pulled out of a proposed deal.

Fekir's agent, though, has since indicated a transfer could yet be completed.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, the in-demand attacker confirmed he had spoken with Aulas, but it appears there will be little movement while Les Bleus remain in contention for the biggest prize in international football.

"It was great to see Jean-Michel Aulas yesterday [Monday] but we did not at all discuss my situation at Lyon," Fekir said, as Didier Deschamps' men prepare to tackle Peru in Ekaterinburg on Thursday.

"I am here with France, I am happy, and I am not here to discuss my personal situation. We will see about all that later."

There had been speculation Fekir struggled to pass a medical due to the long-term effects of a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in September 2015.

But the Lyon forward, who netted 18 goals in Ligue 1 last season to help fill the void left by Alexandre Lacazette's departure to Arsenal, is adamant the issue is under control.

"My knee is super-good," he said.

"We work a lot on it, we reinforce it."