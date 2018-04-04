Emery focused on Ligue 1 history not PSG future

Unai Emery continued to keep his cards close to his chest regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future and insists the only priority is on breaking records in Ligue 1.

The Spaniard's future in the French capital has been the subject of much debate ever since PSG lost their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Speculation has been rife that PSG have been speaking to several candidates regarding replacing Emery at the end of the season, although president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted after their Coupe de la Ligue triumph that the club remain behind their coach.

And Emery insists now is not the time to be talking about his future.

"[Discussions on the future are] not for the moment - we must continue our work to win the title," Emery told a pre-match news conference ahead of Friday's trip to Saint-Etienne. "We will talk about it later.

"I have a good relationship with the president and with [sporting director] Antero Henrique. I have spoken with them but not in depth about next season. We will see what is best for the club and for me - always with the idea of progress."

Emery's main target for the remainder of the season, beyond wrapping up the league title, is setting a record points tally in Ligue 1.

PSG, who are 17 points clear of Monaco, set the benchmark at 96 in the 2015-16 season – the last time they won the title – and can still reach 104 this season.

"We continue with the idea of winning every game," he added. "We want to demonstrate our strength and have the biggest possible gap to the opponent.

"Then, once we are champions, we want to continue to have the best statistics possible."

PSG are bidding for a domestic treble, having won the Coupe de la Ligue on Saturday.