Draxler's agent confirms midfielder is staying with Paris Saint-Germain

Julian Draxler's agent has quashed speculation linking the Germany international with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain by confirming his client will remain in the French capital.

The arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last year meant Draxler was on the fringes of the PSG first team, and he made just 19 Ligue 1 starts in their title-winning campaign.

This season Draxler has made two fleeting cameos from the bench under new manager Thomas Tuchel and there has been talk about the 24-year-old possibly joining Sevilla or Bayern Munich before the end of the month.

However, his agent Roger Wittmann has dismissed any exit talk by revealing Draxler is going nowhere.

Speaking to SPORT1, Wittmann said: "Of course Julian stays in Paris."