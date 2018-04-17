Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule

Champions League semi-finalists Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma feature in a star-studded schedule for this year's International Champions Cup.

The latest edition of the global pre-season tournament includes top clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Portugal, with matches to be played in Europe, North America and Asia.

Manchester City play Borussia Dortmund in Chicago to kick off the competition just five days after the World Cup final on July 20, with Sevilla and Benfica in action on the same day.

Stand-out fixtures include rematches of three Champions League quarter-finals, with Liverpool up against City, Roma looking to repeat their defeat of Barcelona, and Madrid and Juventus going head-to-head for the first time since their contentious clash.

Atletico Madrid face Arsenal - a Europa League semi-final - while Manchester United will take part in glamorous fixtures against both Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane's Madrid.

The tournament runs until August 12, when Atletico host Inter in the 27th and final game in Madrid.