Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar

Edinson Cavani says he has successfully resolved his differences with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar, having acknowledged there was a "problem" between the pair earlier in the season.

Although Neymar has been out since February with a fractured foot, PSG will claim a domestic treble as long as they can beat third-tier side Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final.

But Neymar's first season in the French capital has not always gone smoothly, the Brazilian repeatedly clashing with Cavani over set-piece duties as he sought to boost his goal tally.

Neymar even insisted on taking a penalty at the end of an 8-0 thumping of Dijon to add to the three goals he had already scored, denying Cavani the chance to eclipse Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG's record goalscorer, and receiving whistles from supporters as a result.

Cavani did break that record later but tensions between the pair have been clear on the pitch, although the Uruguay international believes those disagreements can be put behind them.

"It is true that there was a problem at that time with Neymar," Cavani said to RMC Sport.

"We spoke about it together - I told him that I was the first to want him to win things individually.

"However, I told him there was a condition and that was that he must put the squad's collective objectives first.

"I am a footballing worker - I am not a star. I am a hard worker who looks to give everything. If I have team-mates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them.

"They must put the team's goals first, though. Gradually, we have come to an understanding. The team's superiors have taken a decision and I have respected it.

"The supporters whistling, this was not good for him. If I was in his position there, it sincerely would not have pleased me."

PSG coach Unai Emery, who will leave the club at the end of the season, remains hopeful Neymar could return to play some part in the campaign, with the Brazilian set to train for the first time since his injury in the coming days.