Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive

Paris Saint-Germain's treble aspirations remain alive after Kylian Mbappe's double led them to a late 3-1 win at Caen in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Mbappe, back in the starting line-up after being an unused substitute in the 7-1 thrashing of Monaco on Sunday that clinched the Ligue 1 title due to illness, completed his double in the 81st minute as the defending champions set up a final that will pit the mega-rich PSG against amateur third-tier side Les Herbiers.

Caen finished the match with 10 men following Ismael Diomande's red card for a lunge on substitute Javier Pastore, and Christopher Nkunku, a stoppage-time replacement for Angel Di Maria, completed the scoring within two minutes of coming on.

Mbappe tucked Edinson Cavani's wayward shot in the 25th minute home to put PSG ahead, but Diomande, Caen's hero in their first ever run to the semis with crucial goals in the victories over Metz and Lyon, equalised before half-time – though a wicked deflection off Adrien Rabiot was required.

The match looked destined for extra time until Di Maria's backheel released Cavani to set up Mbappe once again, and Nkunku rounded off the win in the 95th minute.

Unai Emery's side consequently remain on course for an unprecedented fourth Coupe de France triumph in succession and third clean sweep of domestic trophies in four seasons, but it is unlikely to be sufficient to secure his long-term future in the capital.