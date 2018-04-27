Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery's PSG reign

Unai Emery confirmed on Friday the news many had predicted ever since Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated from the Champions League in March, as he revealed his time at the Parc des Princes is coming to an end.

Many said the Spaniard, who previously excelled in Europe with Sevilla, was lucky to even make it to his second season after PSG exited the Champions League in the first knockout phase last term, particularly given the Ligue 1 title was won by Monaco.

But PSG put their faith in Emery and he has at least repaid that with a league and Coupe de la Ligue double, with the final of the Coupe de France against minnows Les Herbiers still to come on May 8.

That failure in the Champions League has proven costly, however, as Emery confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the campaign, with his contract set to expire.

Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to inherit the position from Emery and, while making a tilt for the Champions League will be his primary goal, he will do well to match Emery's overall record in Ligue 1, as we look over the Basque coach's PSG stats – with the help of Opta data.

109 - Emery has taken charge of 109 matches at PSG, winning 86 of them. There have been just 11 defeats across all competitions during his reign, with the other 12 matches ending in draws.

2.46 - That means Emery's Ligue 1 points per game record at PSG stands at 2.46, the highest figure of any coach in charge of the club. Laurent Blanc (2.35) and Carlo Ancelotti (2.14) also cleared the two points per game mark at PSG.

6 - Emery has already won six trophies at PSG: two Coupe de la Ligues, two Trophee des Champions, a Coupe de France and a Ligue 1 title.

8-0 - PSG's biggest win with Emery in the dugout is the 8-0 victory over Dijon in January, during which Neymar scored his first hat-trick for the club after joining from Barcelona in a world-record transfer.

6-1 - In contrast, a 6-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League was an embarrassment for PSG, seeing Emery's side knocked out of the competition despite building a huge first-leg advantage.

56.25 - Emery's European woes are demonstrated by a win ratio of just 56.25 per cent in the Champions League, with four of his defeats at the club coming in the competition.

306 - PSG have scored 306 goals in all competitions since Emery took charge at the start of the 2016-17 season. Of those, 187 have come in Ligue 1. PSG have conceded less than a goal a game under Emery, letting in 86 goals during his 109 matches.

77.78 - Emery has the best win ratio in Ligue 1 of any other PSG coach, triumphing in 77.78 per cent of his league matches in charge. Only Blanc has recorded a ratio higher than 70 per cent at the club previously.