Areola in discussions over new PSG deal

World Cup winner Alphonse Areola is in talks to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain after entering the final season of his contract.

Speculation has surrounded the France goalkeeper's future since veteran Gianluigi Buffon arrived as a positional rival in July.

Roma reportedly considered making him Alisson's successor while Chelsea goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon claims his compatriot was keen on replacing Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge.

A transfer failed to materialise and the 25-year-old now appears set to continue at his hometown club.

"Discussions [over a new deal] have begun," Areola told Telefoot.

"The season is not over. I have a year left and I hope to be successful.

"The important thing is to play. Playing at home is even better. If I'm allowed to play, why not [stay]?"

Areola was left out of PSG's first two matches of the new Ligue 1 season before Thomas Tuchel recalled him for wins over Angers and Nimes

The former Lens, Bastia and Villarreal loanee made his long-awaited international debut in France's 0-0 draw with Germany on Thursday, impressing in the absence of captain Hugo Lloris.