Madrid star Modric tells Neymar: We're waiting for you

Luka Modric appeared to encourage Neymar to join him at Real Madrid following Sunday's friendly between Brazil and Croatia.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to LaLiga with the European champions, less than a year on from his world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

The 26-year-old played a starring role at Anfield in his first appearance since February, coming off the bench to score a brilliant opening goal in Brazil's 2-0 win.

Afterwards, he was filmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) swapping signed shirts with Madrid midfielder Modric, who could not resist a cheeky hint at a transfer in the coming weeks.

As they wrote messages and exchanged jerseys in the tunnel after the match, Modric could be heard saying, "We're waiting for you," prompting a smile from Neymar.

Modric was later asked about the transfer rumours and, according to Globo, replied: "Let's see what happens!"