Zidane to appear in surprise Real Madrid news conference at 13:00 CEST

Real Madrid have set up a surprise Zinedine Zidane news conference for 13:00 CEST on Thursday, sparking suggestions there will be an update on the Frenchman's future.

Zidane led Madrid to an unprecedented third successive Champions League title on Saturday, as the club managed to put their disappointing third-place LaLiga finish to one side.

The former midfielder had to contend with speculation relating to his future at the club for most of the season as a result of their often underwhelming form.

He will address the media at Madrid's training base, but it remains unclear why they have called the conference.