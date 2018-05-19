Xavi pays tribute to 'unique' Iniesta

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi hailed departing club great Andres Iniesta as a "unique" player.

Iniesta, 34, will bid farewell to the LaLiga champions in their final game of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The superstar midfielder will depart Barca after 16 seasons, including nine LaLiga titles, six Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies.

His former midfield partner, Xavi, was full of praise for Iniesta's incredible career at Barca.

"Other players will stay and Barcelona will keep on winning," he said, via Marca.

"It's clear that Barcelona will continue, but players like him are unique. Iniesta is an example as a player and as a person."

Iniesta has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Barca to another league-cup double.