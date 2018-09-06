Write whatever you like - Isco hits out at journalist

Isco refused to answer a question from a journalist in a tetchy Spain news conference, telling the reporter to "write whatever you like".

The Real Madrid playmaker appeared in front of the media on Thursday ahead of Luis Enrique's first game in charge, against England in the Nations League.

But a question from an El Pais journalist, who asked about Spain's tactics against teams that defend deep, was met with a sharp response from Isco.

"I won't answer that question as you'll write whatever you like in your section in the newspaper, so I'll just you let you carry on in that manner," Isco said.

"We're the ones playing on the pitch for the national team but we need people around us who are helpful instead of putting obstacles in the way constantly as that offers nothing."

Isco was reportedly unhappy with criticism of his World Cup performances by the journalist in question, Spain having exited to hosts Russia in the round of 16.