Vitolo facing Europa League final fitness battle

Atletico Madrid winger Vitolo is facing a fight to be fit for next week's Europa League final.

The 28-year-old went off after 26 minutes of Saturday's surprise 2-0 defeat to Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Tests have confirmed the Spain international has suffered a hamstring injury and he will now follow a specific recovery programme ahead of the showdown with Marseille in Lyon next Wednesday.

"Vitolo had to be substituted in the 25th minute of the match between our team and RCD Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano," an Atleti statement read.

"The Canarian player has undergone, on the morning of Monday, May 7, an MRI at the FREMAP Clinic in Majadahonda, which has determined that he has suffered an injury to the hamstring musculature of his right thigh.

"The Canarian will undergo physiotherapy sessions and gym work with the aim of him being available for the Europa League final."