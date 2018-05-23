Vissel Kobe announce news conference amid Iniesta speculation

Vissel Kobe have announced a news conference for Thursday where the J-League club are expected to confirm the arrival of Barcelona great Andres Iniesta.

The briefing, to unveil the signing of an unnamed new player, will take place in the Japanese capital Tokyo – 326 miles north east of Kobe.

Iniesta was understood to be bound for Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan after confirming a break in his career-long association with Barcelona at the end of last month.

However, Vissel emerged as an alternative for the 33-year-old Spain international over recent weeks.

The club's chairman Hiroshi Mikitani is also the chief executive of Japanese electronics company Rakuten, who are Barcelona's shirt sponsors.

Iniesta has won nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League crowns, a World Cup and two European Championships throughout an incredible career and will travel to Russia 2018 as part of Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad.