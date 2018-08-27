Vinicius debuts for Real Madrid Castilla

Vinicius Junior enjoyed a winning debut for Real Madrid Castilla in their 2-0 victory over Las Palmas Atletico.

Brazilian sensation Vinicius finalised his €45million transfer from Flamengo in the off-season after agreeing a move to European champions Madrid last year.

The 18-year-old, who has been training with the senior team and was involved in the pre-season tour of the United States, was an unused substitute in the UEFA Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid and opening LaLiga win over Getafe.

But Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui confirmed Vinicius will be playing for the club's second side during the season and the winger – wearing the number 11 shirt – completed 74 minutes in an impressive display on Sunday.

"He's part of the squad. When he's called up he'll be in with a chance of playing and when he's not included, he'll be able to play for Castilla," Lopetegui said on Saturday.

"However, he'll be training with us on a daily basis. He's very young and has just arrived in Europe. He's really keen to learn and we've got to give him the time to settle that every player needs. His performance levels in training have been of the highest quality.

"We're keeping a close eye on his progress and when we think that the time is right, he'll be included in the matchday squad."