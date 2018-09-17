Valverde expects PSV to attack

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has predicted PSV will use an attacking gameplan at Camp Nou in the Champions League.

PSV visit the LaLiga champions in their opening group game on Tuesday, with Barca aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 2015.

Former Barca midfielder Mark van Bommel has led PSV to 6-1 and 7-0 victories in their last two league games ahead of the clash with his old club.

And Valverde is not expecting PSV to give up their attacking instincts in a bid to contain Barcelona's talented forwards.

"They are the Dutch champions and are used to taking the initiative," Valverde told a news conference.

"I don't see them changing that. Most teams want to maintain their style. They will want to attack and we are going to have to defend well against them.

"We try to play the same way every game and we will try to do the same again tomorrow.

"They have some very talented wingers, especially on the left. They have some very good full-backs as well, and we have to deal with that regardless of who plays for us."

PSV winger Hirving Lozano has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Valverde dodged a question about the Mexico international.

"He had a good World Cup this summer but I want to respect other players and teams," Valverde said.

While PSV have recorded two massive wins ahead of their trip to Spain, Barca had to come from behind to win 2-1 at Real Sociedad and extend their 100 per cent LaLiga record.

"Before every game we have a vision about how it will go and this affects our team selection," Valverde said of his side's Anoeta showing. "But things come up and we have to make changes.

"Our plans are never exact and we have to make changes to react. In the Real Sociedad game, the changes we made did not affect our planning [for PSV]."