Today is not a farewell, it's a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta's Barcelona departure

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the departure of Andres Iniesta should not be considered a "farewell", suggesting the club icon could return.

Iniesta announced on Friday he will complete a career-long association with Barcelona at the end of the season, with a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan widely mooted although yet to be confirmed.

The Spain international said it was "too soon" to talk about a possible return to Barcelona following his retirement as a player, but Bartomeu indicated the 33-year-old will be welcomed back to Camp Nou.

"You have the eternal gratitude of Barca fans and the whole football world," Bartomeu said on Twitter.

"Today is not a farewell, it’s a see you soon."

Iniesta is expected to wrap up a ninth LaLiga title with Barca this weekend, which would be a 35th career trophy for club and country.