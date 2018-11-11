English Premier League
La Liga

Solari completes perfect Real Madrid audition with fourth straight win

Santiago Solari continued his perfect audition to earn the Real Madrid job on a permanent basis after guiding Los Blancos to a 4-2 LaLiga win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

That entertaining victory means the Argentine is the first Madrid coach to win his first four competitive games in charge since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009.

The former winger has steadied the ship following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month, boosting his chances of landing the role permanently with his temporary spell now at an end.

Solari was indebted to a fine performance from Karim Benzema against Celta, the striker scoring the opener and forcing Gustavo Cabral into an own goal after the interval.

Sergio Ramos and Dani Ceballos also got on the scoresheet in the closing stages to seal a memorable result for Solari and his side, who are now sixth, within four points of leaders Barcelona.

