Sociedad complete loan swoop for Madrid defender Theo

Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez will continue his development at Real Sociedad after agreeing a season-long loan at Anoeta.

Theo swapped one side of the Spanish capital for the other in 2017 when he left Atletico Madrid for Los Blancos for a reported €30million.

The 20-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Champions League winners but dislodging Marcelo at left-back proved a tough challenge.

He will have to wait for another chance at the Santiago Bernabeu after agreeing a switch to LaLiga rivals Sociedad.

